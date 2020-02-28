Arunachal: Capital Bandh paralyses life in Itanagar- LIVE UPDATE

Itanagar Capital Bandh- LIVE UPDATE: The 12 hour capital bandh called by ANYA (All Nyishi Youth Association) has paralysed life in the capital complex on Friday. Bandh begins from 5 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The bandh called by ANYA pressing various demands including suspension and arrest of then top officials of Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB) who were relieved from their respective posts after APSSB fiasco.

8 am: However, essential services including ambulance , para military and Magistrate vehicles are exempted from the purview of bandh.

7 am: The roads of the capital complex including National Highway 415 wore a deserted look as commercial and private vehicles were off the roads. Major business establishments, petrol pumps, financial institutions, were closed.

6:am : The ISBT wore a deserted look due to the bandh. At Naharlagun Railway station, Donyi Polo train passengers were stranded.

Meanwhile, capital administration has made elaborate security arrangement to defy the 12 hours capital bandh call given by the ANYA on Feb 28.

City SP Incharge J K Lego said that all necessary arrangement has been made to maintain peace and tranquility in the entire capital complex. Security has been intensified dividing the capital complex into four zones.

SP further appeal all the bandh callers not to breach any security and disturb the law and order of capital otherwise the law will take its own course of action.