Arunachal: Cancel all non-APST canidates for forthcoming panchayat election- AAATA

ITANAGAR: All Arunachal Abo Tani Association (AAATA) demanded cancelation of all the non-APST candidates of zila Panchayat Members (ZPM) and Gram Panchayat Members (GPM) for forthcoming panchayat elections particularly from Lekang constituency of Namsai district.

Addressing media person here today at Arunachal press club AAATA Convener Maji Tayem said that state is being Special Category State for Protection, Preservation and Promotion of Tribal Rights including their Customs, Culture, Languages and Traditions and Tribal Peoples of state can only participate in the Local Bodies, Panchayat Elections.

But, it is very much disheartening to note that many Non-APST Candidates had been elected in the past to these Panchayat Bodies, inspite of repeated complaints from all quarters and these practices must be stopped for-good for once and all.

And in this regards we had filed a PIL (no 13/2020) in Guwahati Court, within Arunachal Pradesh under ST Reserved Constituencies, the High Court also stated that it is the Responsibility of the Returning Officer (RO) to check such cases.

Accordingly we have given a representation to the State Election Commissioner, the Secretary Panchayati Raj and all the concerned District Election Officers of Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Papum Pare, etc. for cancellation of the same. But there is no responses from them till today.

If at all either the state election commission or state government does not any seriousness and action we will knock the door of court again. The chairman said