Arunachal: Business community shocked by Rajiv’s death due to Corona infection

Naharlagun- Business community of Arunachal Pradesh was shocked to learn that prominent trader Rajiv Rai, died due to Corona infection while undergoing treatment in TRIHMS around 10 pm on Monday.

Rai, 32, with diabetes mellitus, was shifted to state Covid care centre, Lekhi on July 9 last, but shifted to TRIHMS due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

His death is an irreparable loss to the state as he was proactive to collect merchandise to maintain supply during ongoing lockdown and was always coordinating with Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACC&I).

The ACC&I had taken up the issue of his loaded trucks stranded at Banderdewa check gates for days together many times was higher authorities to remove the hurdles.

His invaluable services for about a decade would always be remembered.

The ACC&I members led by the undersigned deeply mourn his untimely demise, convey deep sense of condolences to the bereaved family members, and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.