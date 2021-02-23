Arunachal Budget 2021 to go paperless- P D Sona

ITANAGAR- For the first time, Arunachal Pradesh Budget for the financial year 2021-22, which is likely to be presented on March 3, will be completely ‘paperless’, informed PD Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Informing about the upcoming seven-days Budget session which will commence from Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Tuesday said, “Arunachal Budget 2021 will be paperless. There will be no booklet (Budget) this time unlike earlier. The members will be provided soft copies.”

Sona, who has been leaving no stone unturned to make Assembly proceedings completely paperless, said, “State Assembly is inching towards paperless work fully. There will be challenges but I am confident that we will achieve it very soon.”

It may be mentioned that the State’s Assembly had gone paperless last year with the implementation of e-Vidhan project.

Sona also informed that the session will begin with the Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra’s customary address to the House.

The House will also take up obituary reference in respect of former Members late Tsering Tashi and late Khapriso Krong, he said.

Among other legislative businesses, an important Government Bill, The Arunachal Pradesh (Obsoletes and Redundant Acts and Regulation) Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in the House, informed Sona.

As per an Assembly official, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget Estimates for the financial year 2021-22 on March 3 and will also present the Child Budget for the first time.

The House will take up the Budget Estimates 2021-22 for general discussion on March 5 and 6 for consideration and passing.