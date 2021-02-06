Arunachal:  BRO built roads to Indo-China border satisfactory, says Rijiju

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar )- Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju expressed his satisfaction over development of road connectivity by Border Road Organisations (BRO) to remote areas of Galemo, Bidak and Lemiking in Upper Subansiri district along Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

While visiting the areas accompanied with Border Road Organisations (BRO) director general Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhury on Saturday, he said that though the BRO built roads to all border areas of this state are highly satisfactory but more development is expected soon to link the unlinked areas, BRO sources told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

“Road connectivity is panacea to development of this Himalayan state that is what the present central government has been doing. I shall be happy if the people living in border areas are happy”, Rijiju, who represent western parliamentary constituency of this state, told while interacting with the local people, adding that he would be flying to Maza to assess the progress of road works there.

It may be recalled here that China often claims Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, sharing 1,080-km border with neighbouring nation of China, to be its territory as ‘South Tibet’. Beijing refuses to recognize the McMahon Line agreement, part of 1914 Shimla Convention of British India that demarcates the border between the two nation.

It would be prudent to remind China mandarins that havildar Shere Thapa of 2 J-K Rifles had killed 160 jawans of People’s Liberation Army hiding in Tama Chung Chung ridge in Middle sector of Sino-India border under Upper Subansiri district on 18th October 1962.

This has been certified by his commanding officer Amar Patil, who retired as colonel and his letter in this regard has been submitted by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao to present Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on September 25 last to grant gallantry award to the great solider who had sacrificed his life for the cause of Bharat Mata. This was highlighted in on September 29, 2020 by this editor.