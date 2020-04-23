Arunachal: Bridge of Hope Project distributes rice and pulses

Diyun– The Bridge of Hope Project of Arunachal Pradesh distributed Rice and pulses to the poor and needy people of Diyun during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Due to the COVID 19 pendamic and lockdown with rest of the country’s educational institutions, the Bridge of Hope (BoH) Project is also closed. This holistic project is under Believers Eastern Church that provides nutritious meals to the underprivileged children every day besides school supplies, and free tuition.

The project has called on the vulnerable parents who are very needy and poor and given rice and pulses on 23rd April 2020 as a mark of a small help during this difficult time prevailing around the world.

The project staffs have made arrangement to prevent crowding and to maintain social distancing by marking circles of one metre gap. The ration packages kept on the table and beneficiaries were ask to receive themselves.

Project Coordinator, Mr. Sanjay has given some awareness on COVID 19 related dos and don’t as most of the villagers are innocent. He urges to remain indoors, maintain social distancing and cooperate the Government.