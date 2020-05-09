Arunachal- BPL Housing Complex, in Lekhi will be converted into a State Quarantine facility within a period of 10 days. It has 590 independent vacant units with separate toilet and bathroom facilities in each units. it has been decided in a cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday.

Minister Education have been entrusted to oversee the implementation of the cabinet decision. Water Supply, Electricity and such other basic necessity would be covered under the fund.

Cabinet also decided that DC Capital Region will identify and increase the number of paid quarantine facilities in the capital region.

Further, all arrangements with regards to hygiene, security and well being of persons quarantined in such paid quarantine facilities would be supervised and regulated by DC and SP capital region.

The Cabinet resolved that evacuation of stranded persons in Northeast region back to Arunachal Pradesh should be completed by 14th May 2020.