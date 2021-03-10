Arunachal: Boys hostel complex of GHSS Sille refurbished under crowd funding initiative of APCS 2016 batch

PASIGHAT (By-Maksam Tayeng)- In a noble initiative of refurbishing dilapidated and abandoned school infrastructures without waiting for government assistance and funding, the boys hostel complex of Government Higher Secondary School, Sille under Ruksin Sub-Division here in East Siang District was refurbished by crowd funding initiative of APCS 2016 batch officers in collaboration with Sille-Oyan Banggo and All Legong Banggo Students’ Union.

The refurbished boys hostel complex was formally opened by Dr Kinny Singh, Deputy Commissioner, East Siang today in the presence of Ninong Ering, MLA, 37th Pasighat West, Tatung Jamoh, ex MLA, Tapi Gao, Director, Elementary Education and other public leaders including government officials, alumni and denizens of Sille-Oyan circle.

The school hostel buildings were completely in abandoned and dilapidated state and the hostel premises were also encroached by people settling around. The renovation works included electrification of entire building, erection of barbed wire fencing all around the premises, new water and toilet connection/, painting of walls and roof, ceiling replacement and other works.

The main motive of this project is to protect public assets and to make it functional with public support which has been duly achieved, said Dr. Heera Panggeng, Circle Officer, Sille-Oyan circle who executed the project on behalf of 2016 batch of APCS officers.

While opening the refurbished boys hostel, Dr. Kinny Singh appreciated the noble initiative of the APCS officers and general public of Sille-Oyan Banggo including LBSU and alumnus of the GHSS Sille who whole heartedly contributed from their own respective capacities for the refurbishing of the boys hostel and securing the premises by erecting barbed wire fencing etc. Tapi Gao, Director, Elementary Education also admired the noble initiative of the APCS officers and general public which will go a long way in inspiring others also.

Meanwhile, local MLA Ninong Ering, who also contributed a sum of Rs. 2.5 Lakhs for the purpose said that the public properties like school infrastructures need to be maintained properly. While indirectly discouraging encroachment of school and hostel premises, he urged the public to be pro-development and upkeep the government funded assets which are for public uses only.

“The total amount contributed for the refurbishing of the boys hostel till today was Rs. 7.6 lakhs including contribution in kind. And the good part is we are still receiving the contribution which can be used for the larger work”, informed Dr. Panggeng.