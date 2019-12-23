Arunachal boy solves Rubik’s cube with closed eyes. Video goes Viral in twitter

Itanagar

A video of young boy of Longkai Village of Longding district , Arunachal Pradesh solving the Rubik’s Cube with his eyes closed, goes viral in twitter.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared an astonishing video on Twitter on December 23. In the video, a young boy hailing from the remote Longkai Village in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh can be seen solving a 3×3 Rubik’s cube with his eyes closed.

He first carefully looks at the cube from all sides and then closes his eyes, and solves it in few seconds.

Kaswan posted the video with the caption, “Look at the sheer talent we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; he is from Arunachal Pradesh, Longding District belongs to Wancho tribe. Village Longkai.”

Look at the sheer talents we have in our remote villages. I got this as a forward which says; He is from Arunachal pradesh, Longding District belongs to wancho tribe. Village Longkai. pic.twitter.com/Yow99pBW1g — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 22, 2019

The video starts with a man saying, “Ye ladka bahut hi talented hai, mera bhai hai, ye Arunachal se hai, Longding district se, wancho se belong karta hai”. Then he continued to say that Chingta could solve the Rubik’s cube with his eyes closed.

Soon after being posted on Twitter, the video goes viral.

Most importantly, it got noticed by officials in Arunachal Pradesh who got in touch with the boy’s family. Cheshta Yadav, an IAS officer serving in Longding, took to Twitter to share the same information.