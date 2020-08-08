Arunachal: Boy drowned in Doimukh, body recoeverd in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

Doimukh: The body of the young boy who was drowned on Thursday afternoon in Dikrong river, Doimukh has been recovered today afternoon in downstream in Assam near Pitaguri under Narayanpur circle of North Lakhimpur district.

Papum Pare SP inform that on August 6 (Thursday) evening at around 8 PM a missing report was received at Doimukh police station by relative and guardian of Chello Tapi, a permanent resident of Koloraing under Kurung Kumey district and residing at Polo Colony, Naharlagun has been drowned in (Pare river) Dikrong river at around 2 PM in afternoon,

On receipt of information the Doimukh police with support of NDRF and SDRF launched rescue operation but could not find the body. However today it was retrieved in downstream near Pitaguri under Narayanpur circle of North Lakhimpur district.

Meanwhile Doimukh Police station OC, Inspector Inya Ete inform that based on the recovery of the body a case has been registered. All legal formalities has been done and body has been handed over to the family members for conducting last rites.

As per family sources Late Chello Tapi, s/o Chello Tayum was a brilliant student and has passed Class-XII (Arts) this year from Kankar Nallah Higher Secondary School, Naharlaugun.

Due to scorching heat on Thursday the deceased went to take bath with other three friend, after taking bath they were trying to cross the river near Don bosco school, Cola camp in Doimukh and in between one of his friend was about to drown, the deceased climb and jumped to save him but unfortunately he was drowned. The family sources said.