Arunachal: Borgulian Service Union carries out voluntary flood diversion social service

Pasighat: ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Borgulian Service Union (BSU) members of Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District have carried out a major flood diversion social service by engaging JCB and tractors for a week.

The works of BSU were inspected by Gaon Burah of Borguli village Nogen Yirang accompanied by village secretary Balom Tayeng and senior members of the village in the presence of BSU President, Kokpak Lego and other members on Sunday morning.

While informing them about their attempt to divert the course of the Ngopok Korong (river) toward its original course, BSU President Kokpak Lego said that it took them 7 days to divert the river course. If not diverted on time, the river is likely to cause massive soil erosion toward Borguli village from its north side, said Lego. While on the part of Borguli village Gaon Burah, Nogen Yirang expressed his thankfulness to the service union for their noble initiative to protect the village from annual worries of soil erosion.

It is worth mentioning here that beside annual flood worries and threat from Siang river in the west of the village, Borguli village has also been threatened by this Ngopok river which has often caused damage to the villagers during major flood times in the past.

The village Gaon Burah has hoped that the state government led by Pema Khandu and local MLA Lombo Tayeng will help the Borguli village by constructing flood protection structures at this location of Ngopok river.

Meanwhile, the New Borguli villagers of Bhagwat, Hindu religion followers also performed a religious prayer in the bank of river Siang today to appease the God and Goddesses seeking the blessings and natural powers to stop the massive soil erosion taking place closely to the New Borguli village. This religious ritual and prayer was offered after the voluntary flood control attempts of the village failed to minimize the soil erosion.