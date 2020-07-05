Arunachal: Borguli Siang Ane distributes energy booster items to old age people amidst COVID-19

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a noble initiative and effort to standby with the need of the people, especially to the old age group, the Borguli Siang Ane Self Help Group (Village Organization) distributed basic energy booster items like Horlics, rice and cash amount assistance to 34 aged persons of Borguli village on Saturday.

Speaking about the initiative of the SHG, Bipiyang Tayeng, head of the group, said that several people were affected due to lockdown out of corona virus and most affected were the old age people. “We distributed Horlics, rice to some food shortage old age family and cash assistance of Rs. 1000 each to all old age people of our Borguli village so that those assistance or help could be of their little respite out of this COVID-19 lockdown”, added Mrs Bapiyang Tayeng who also led the village as ASM in the previous Panchayat tenure.

On the part of Borguli village, Balom Tayeng, village secretary expressed his gratitude to the village’s SHG for coming out with such noble gesture by helping out to the needy old age people. “We were also been gifted Assamese Gamusa, including GBs Tokong Tayeng and Nogen Yirang along with the old age people for having witnessing the handing over programme and we are hopeful that, the SHG will continue their such help and services to the public”, said Balom Tayeng.