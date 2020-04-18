Arunachal: Bomdila Businessman comes forward to help poor people during lockdown

Bomdila

Rinchin Dondup alias Ao Bole a businessman of Bomdila has came forward provided financially help to medical team, police and poor people who are suffering due to nationwide lockdown.

Dondup have donated Rs 20000 to medical team Bomdila through Dr. Gom Lhamu, Medical Superintendent, R 15000 to frontline workers through OC Bomdila SI K Dev, Rs 10000 to Frontline workers through OC PS Dirang circle Inspector G Wangsu, and Rs 1000/- each to 19 individuals who are street hawkers, cobbler, Rajaiwala, and other poor people who are suffering due to lockdown.

Dondup also helped to the volunteers of Pedung village , Sera village, and Dirang Basti who are guarding their villages.

Monpa Students Union Gen. secy Leda Merakpa, Legal Advisor Advocate Rinchin Khandu, Asst Gen Secy Lobsang Bapu and Education Secy Leikee wangda were also alongwith him.