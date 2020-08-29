Arunachal:  Body recovered from Railway track in Gumto

ADVERTISEMENT

Gumto: The Doimukh police has retrieved the body of a young boy lying on Railway track today morning near Gumto village suspected to be hit by the running train.

Doimukh police Station OC Inya Ete informed that the people of nearby Gumto village under inform that a body has been lying on the railway track suspected to have been hit by running Train today.

The information was reported at around 11.30 am and accordingly the police personnels posted at Gumto check gate reached the spot, inspected the scene and enquired about the incident, inquest was done and after conducting the Post mortem at TRIHMS, Naharlagun the body has been handed over to the relative. OC said.

Since the passenger train is not operating due to lockdown and it was special parcel train the locals said and the accident might have occurred at around 11 AM. He said.

The body has been identified as Sakam Ali, aged around 22 years, son of Naser Ali of Phukan Doloni village under Bihpuria police station of North Lakhimpur, Assam.

A case has been registered vide Doimukh Police station case No- 10/2020 u/s 174 CrPc and ASI Tate Nabam has been instructed for further investigation into the matter. OC added.