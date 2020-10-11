Arunachal: Body of Mallo Tado retrieved from Poma river after two days of intensive search

Itanagar- The body of Mallo Tado who reportedly drowned on Friday morning has been retrieved today in the downstream after two days of intensive search operation conducted by NDRF, SDRF, Locals, Police team and others. Informed Mallo Welfare society Vice President Mallo Atu.

“Mallo Tado was drowned in Poma River on 09/10/2020 near Khamir Village under Sangdupota Circle. His body retrieved today from the downstream. The young boy was a part of eight member hiking team who were on trip and accidently he was drowned”. Atu said.

In a condolence message, Mallo Welfare society (MWS) said that ” late Mallo Tado S/o of Mallo Gungte of Rachi village under Leporiang Circle, was the elder son and despite being differently able he did his matriculation from Donyi-Polo Hearing Impaired School, Chimpu, Itanagar. he possessed good moral character. His absence will create a void in the family and community”.

The MWS condoles to the bereaved family and stands with them in this time of pain and loss and paid condolence and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul to rest in peace, the MWS said.

Since the information of the incident was reported the matter was informed to the Sangdupota circle administrational and Balijan police and several team constituted for the purpose has yield and resulted in getting the body today and thanks everyone who come out together in search of the missing boy including the Sangdupota Circle officer, Balijan Police, team of NDRF/SDRF, local youths, senior citizens and public leaders of area, villagers of Poma, Khamir and others.

He also thanks everyone those who stand with the bereaved family and helped in searching the body in the river continuously. The MWS added.