Arunachal: Body of 17-year-old boy recovered in Laluk

Doimukh- After 4 days the body of 17-year-old Toko Talam has been recovered on Tuesday late evening from downstream in Laluk area of Assam. Talam was drowned in Pare (Dikrong) river on Saturday afternoon when he alongwith his friend and two elder sister went there.

The boy reportedly drowned in the Pare (Dikrong) River near Nonpu picnic spot in Midpu area of Doimukh on 13 June afternoon when they went to the bank of river Pare to take relax and food from scorching heat and was drowned alognwith his friend. However his friend come out in around 100 meter downstream and was saved.

Doimukh police station OC, Inspector I. Ete informed that the body was located by the local peoples of Kapishala area under Laluk Police station of North Lakhimpur district in Assam and informed the police, accordingly parents of the deceased identified the boy with the help of wearing apparel which include T shirt and shorts. He said.

The body was taken to Laluk Police station and later for conducting Postmortem at North Lakhimpur. After conducting PM and other legal formalities today the body has been handed over to the parents for conducting last rites. OC said.

A UD case has been registered at Doimukh Police station vide PS case No- 5/2020 u/s-174 CrPc for further investigation. OC informed.

As we received the informant of the drowning of the 17 year Class X students Toko Talam son of Toko Sera of Naharlagun on June 13 at around 17.30 hrs. on receipt of the information we started search operation with the help of 12 Bn NDRF based at Doimukh and several family members, relatives and other from police department and personnel from Doimukh police station. Search operation was continued on Sunday but the result was nill. NDRF could not participate on Monday but the search was continue by family members and on Tuesday the Chimpu based SDRF also joined the search operation. OC added.

There was lots of difficulties being face during the search operation which include heavy downpour, discharge of huge volume of muddy water and others. OC further said.