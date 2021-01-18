Arunachal: Boasimla Fire victims need support of the government and society- Locals

BOASIMLA: Fire victims of Boasimla are facing a miserable life and they need immediate support of the government and society, said local people. The fire mishap was occurred in late night of Saturday at Tapirijo in Boasimla of Kamle district.

In this devastating fire mishap, Kabak Tamo (father) Kabak Koniam (mother) lost her two daughters and one son, while Rei Tatum, Dakme Tamang, Song Taluk, houses were completely gutted in to ashes.

However the local people of the area motivating the victims to remain patience and calm at the hour of grief when the near and dear has been lost in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the team of Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) led by its President Taw Tebin today visited the fire victims families and provide them immediate relief materials with some warm cloths, utensils and food products and also provide with some financial support.

Kamle Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar has urge upon the state government to propose for establishment of a Fire station with sub-station at Boasimla, Dollunmukh and other area which are prone to fire accident and several fire accidents have taken place during last few years has have lost more than hundreds of housed in the area.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the ex-gratia of 4 lakh to each of dead person. The local legislature of Raga Tarin Dakpe has also provided an amount of Rs. 1 lakhs to the fire victims family members and announced to provide CGI sheet for reconstruction of the dwelling. The NES Kamle team has also provide some relief items and support to the victims family on Sunday. Social worker Taring Biki Bosco also provided relief to the victims family members today.

The last rite of the decease were conducted by the family members on Sunday. Several church leader and social workers have been reaching the area and praying for peace of eternal soul in heavenly abode