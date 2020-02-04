Arunachal: Blood Donation Camp to mark World Cancer Day

Naharlagun

More than 35 units blood collected in a blood donation camp organised at Blood bank of TRIHMS to mark the occasion of celebrate “world cancer day”on 4th February.

The blood donation camp was organised by State Cancer Society of Arunachal Pradesh (SCSAP) in collaboration with Indian Medical Association (IMA) – Arunachal State Branch and Arunachal Cancer welfare Society (ACWS), an NGO.

Parthiban, Secretary (H& FW) graced the occasion as chief guest. He told that cancer is a dreaded disease with increasing incidence in Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised on active participation of all the individuals, NGOs and members of the civil society in fight against this deadly disease.

He also said that such camps will go a long way in catering to the needs of cancer patients and in creating awareness against the disease. He also emphasised the fact that each cancer patient during their treatment may require an average of 4 units of blood transfusion and called upon the society for their active participation.

Dr. S. Tsering, State Nodal Officer for Cancer Control Programme reiterated upon the importance of “World Cancer Day” and its theme “I AM and I WILL” which is a call for action by every individual in the society to come forward and make efforts to fight against the negative attitude, hopelessness and myths surrounding the disease.

Also promoting the fact that personal actions can have a powerful impact in spreading awareness contributing to early detection and supporting the cancer patient throughout their journey.

Dr. Lobsang Tsetim , President and Dr. Jego Ori, Honorary Secretary IMA- Arunachal State Branch donated blood and mobilized many doctors for donating the blood and emphasized on creating awareness at the ground level.

Mr. Yomli Sora Chairman, ACWS along with his team mobilised various youth organisations to participate in the event and motivated them to come forward on humanitarian grounds to make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of cancer patients. Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh contributed 14 units of blood along with many members from other societies, doctors, student bodies and individuals who participated for the noble cause.

During the camp more than 35 units of blood were collected.