Arunachal: Blood Donation by Tirap, Changlang, Namsai and Longding students

ITANAGAR- All Tirap, Changlang, Namsai and Longding students Union Capital Complex unit on Sunday organised a Blood Donation Camp at R K Mission hospital.

The blood donation camp organised in collaboration with Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donation Organisation & State Blood Transfusion Council , Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

More than fifty people participated in this blood donation camp, out of which thirty seven units of blood were donated , informed Ramesh Jeke, Chairperson, Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organisation.

On this occasion Tesam Pongte, Dy Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly also donated blood which was his second blood donation.

addressing the gathering, Tesam Pongte, appeal the people with good health to donate blood for those need blood during the emergency.

Watch Video

He lauded the noble work being taken up by the Ramesh Jeke in the field of voluntary blood donation activities.

Today Blood donated by students community and other like minded youths and social minded people. Most of the donors were female , informed Ramesh Jeke.

Jeke said in his address and appeal the state goverment to make all the Blood Bank functional with sufficient manpower.

It is to mention that the Dy. Speaker also donated blood on the occasion and this was his second donation.