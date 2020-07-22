Arunachal:  BJYM visited Lekhi QF, Banderdewa checkgate, lauded frontline workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: The BJYM team led by State President Ram Tajo, General Secretary Dolang Tako and others visited quarantine facility (QF) Center at Lekhi and Banderdewa check Gate where they interacted with the frontline workers, motivated them and lauded their services in fight against the Covid-19 in capital complex and state.

The team appreciates the efforts the frontline workers in this unprecedented milestone Covid-19, who are the real hero of our country and tirelessly yeoman service for safety and security of the beloved citizen.

The BJYM President said that ” In this unprecedented juncture of crisis, every single citizen should support and play a vital role in fights against COVID-19 and great awareness among the community” .

The BJYM urge to all the political party to come forward and back to the state government for rightful action in this crisis time.

The BYJM further appeal all section of society to extend full support and cooperation to the frontlines workers in fight against of Covid-19 so that we remain safe.