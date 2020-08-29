Arunachal: BJYM organises friendly football match to celebrates National Sports Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A Friendly football Match played between State BJYM team and Papum Pare District BJYM Team at Poma ground to celebrate the National Sports Day on 29th Sug, 2020. The programme was organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Arunachal Pradesh.

BJP state president Biyuram Waghe along with MLA Nyamer Karbak and State BJP General Secretary cum MLA Zingnu Namchom attended the program.

The main objectives of the program was to promote Fit India Movement launched by Ministry of Sports Govt. of India on 15th August 2020 and will continue till 2nd October 2020 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanty.

Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday live.

On the program Biyuram Waghe, in his brief speech suggested every youth of Arunachal Pradesh to stay fit, stay safe from COVID-19 Pandemic and appeal to participate in the Fit India Movement & Fit Arunachal Movement. Staying fit is the best way to fight against this Coronavirus.