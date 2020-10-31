Arunachal- BJP’s ideology, ideals and values should reach the grassroots- Pema Khandu

Itanagar- BJP’s ideology, ideals and values should reach the grassroots, also must all schemes and programmes of the central and state governments, asserted Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He was attending the Party’s one-day ‘Training of Trainers’ program here today organized by the State Unit.

He said veteran party workers and legislators have the prime responsibilities to spread the words of achievements made by the government since it came to power at the Centre as well as in the State.

Reiterating that Arunachal Pradesh is a unique state demographically, Khandu stressed that pan-Arunachal attitude should be adopted by party workers and take along each community and region on the path of progress.

Asserting that training and discipline are as important for an organization as for a healthy body, he said that in life training is important to be fit and healthy, likewise regular training of party workers is important for an heathy BJP.

“Training refreshes our focus and rejuvenates our ideologies. Its also renews our enthusiasm to achieve goals in line with our ideals and values,” he said.

Khandu underscored the significance of discipline in the party. Pointing that without discipline even an individual cannot achieve anything in life, he said discipline is must in successful functioning of any political party or organization.

“We are lucky that we are in a party, which is known for its discipline. We must live up to our party ideals and values. Only then we will be able to serve the society and usher development,” he said.

Khandu urged party workers to analyse the work culture of the present government and the earlier ones. He claimed a difference can be clearly witnessed and owed it to BJP’s ideology of ‘country first, party second and individual last’.

“Only a party like BJP can change the wheels of fortune in a state like ours. Therefore we need to strengthen our party’s foundation in the state so that Arunachal can progress at a faster pace on the right direction,” he said.

Hinting at local rural and urban body elections to be held soon, the Chief Minister said these local government bodies are of extreme importance for grassroot level development. He assured that the government will further strengthen the local bodies and will endorse them with powers so far denied.

“With BJP in power, expectations of people have soared high. It is our responsibility to synchronize and deliver. Be it of the government or the party, our goals are same – to bring development with rule of law. We have no other option but to meet the people’s expectations,” Khandu added.

He also recalled the contributions of veteran BJP workers, who when congress was at its helm remained faithful to the party and worked silently. He lauded their hard work because of which BJP is running the government now.