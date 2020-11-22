Arunachal: BJP workers should rededicate themselves for strengthening of the party- Likha Maj

ZIRO: Newly appointed Lower Subansiri district BJP incharge Likha Maj today appeal the party leaders and workers to rededicate themselves for strengthening of party at grassroots for the victory in the ensuing local body poll in state.

Maj was addressing the rank and file of BJP party here at conference hall of the district BJP office today wherein all rank and file of the party were present.

“I have been appointed as party incharge of the lower subansiri district in view of the ensuing local body poll, I assure that I will work for strengthening of party at grassroots”, there may be difference of opinion among the leaders but I will not except any difference in the party discipline and also compromising the party ideology for making the party stronger even before”. Maj said.

Today is the first coordination meeting and from today there shall be such coordination meeting every after three month where elected leaders will have to attend. He said.

Watch Video

The ruling BJP party can become strongers when its grassroots and the party karyakarta and leaders maintain party ideology, discipline and urge upon all to maintain all protocol and also work with the general masses so that the general people have faith and attachment with the party to become even stronger and popular among all. He said.

We should work voluntarily for victory of the party in the district and emphasis the party workers right from pana pramukh, morhca heads and district level leaders to coordinate each other for smooth functioning of the party in district and state as a whole. Maj added.

BJP Vice President, Nani Laiji in his address said that the party has review its activities in 19 assembly constituency where the BJP candidate are not available and incharge has been appointed in all such district and others also to monitor and oversee the party activities and its programmes and policy of the party. He said.

Lower Subansiri district having two cabinet minister and is a privilege one and all party leaders and workers should unitedly work together and work for 100 % victory of the party. He added.

There may be difference of opinion of the leaders but there should not be difference in working and when the party select party tickets the leaders and karyakarta should work together. Laiji further said.

Kuru Tai, senior leader inform that BJP one of the largest party of works, people in state have enthusiasm for upcoming local body poll. Huge numbers of leaders are coming and joining to party fold to join for the development of state with the ruling movement. There should not be problem in ticket distribution though more seats has been increased this year and that why there are rush of the candidates and only one will be given and hope everything will be shorted out. He said.

“I am inchareg of Upper Subansiri district and as of now everything are find and this time also the party may show the best performances in Upper Subansiri district”. Tai added.

National Yuva Morcha Secretary Nani Opo while said that today youths should not silently sit or kept as a slogan boy and they should also be involved in the policy making so that they can also be part of the development in all sector. He urge upon the senior members of party and society to engage the Youths in policy making which would help in changing the society in path of development.

District President LIha Togu elaborated the party activates and policy and programmes in view of the ensuing local body poll in state. he also draw action plan among the party leaders for strengthening of the party in the district.