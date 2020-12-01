Arunachal: BJP withdraws party tickets from candidates of Vijayanagar Zilla Parishad, Gram Panchayat

ITANAGAR: The BJP has withdrawn the party tickets from it’s candidates of 14/08 Vijaynagar, Zilla Parishad Constituency and all the Gram Panchayat Constituencies under 14/08 Vijayanagar Zilla Parishad.

in this regard State BJP president Biyuram Wahge wrote a letter to the district Returning Officer informing ” all the BJP tickets issued earlier by the party to prospective candidates for 14/08 Vijayanagar Zilla Parishad constituency and all the gram panchayat constituencies under 14/08 Vijayanagar Zilla Parishad is withdrawn and stands cancelled”.

in the letter which goes viral in social media, it was further informed to returning officer that ” not to recognised and accept any BJP ticket in the forthcoming Panchayat Election-2020 for above mentioned Constituency and Gram Panchayat Constituencies.

It must be mentioend here that. The All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union ( AAPSU ) had issued a ultimetum to the BJP on issuing of ticket to non-APST.