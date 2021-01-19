Arunachal: BJP to take disciplinary action against all those involved in anti party activities

ITANAGAR: The BJP Arunachal Pradesh unit has said the party will take action against those involved in anti-party activities in the recently concluded Panchayat and Municipal election. Talking to the press here on Tuesday senior vice president of BJP Tarh Tarak informed that state BJP is awaiting reports from all district unit on this matter.

“Party issued whip to all before Panchayat and Municipal elections. However in many districts reports of anti-party activity have emerged. State leadership is awaiting reports from the district disciplinary committee,” said Tarak.

He said BJP will take action against those who have hurt the interest of the party by colliding with other parties. On the issue of BJP losing Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) contest in Lower Dibang Valley, Kamle and Papum Pare districts despite having more number of ZPMs, he said the party is studying the whole matter.

“In LDV 4 BJP ZPM joined JD U and similarly in Kamle 7 BJP ZPM joined JD U. This led to the defeat of our candidate. Party high command is trying to figure out why this situation aroused,” said Tarak who is also the Chairman of State BJP Disciplinary Action Committee Chairman. Regarding Papum Pare, he said the situation is different.

“In Papum Pare we had 9 ZPM. But 3 BJP ZPM’s vote was found invalid due to which JD U candidate won. This is a matter of concern,” he added.

Meanwhile Papum Pare district disciplinary action committee chairman of BJP Kipa Hipik informed the press on Tuesday that the party has started action against people involved in the anti party activities in the district level.

“I have enquired with Sagalee and Doimukh Mandal in this regard. Yesterday a meeting of the 5 member disciplinary committee was held. We have expelled 32 (Sagalee), 25 (Sangdupota circle) and 41(Banderdewa circle) party workers for indulging in anti party activities,” informed Hipik.

Further he said the committee has expelled 7 GPM from the party. The committee has also submitted a report detailing anti party activities by 3 ZPMs of BJP and one state council member.

“We are forwarding their names to the state disciplinary committee for further action,” he said.