Arunachal: BJP state president Biyuram Wahge tests positive for Covid-19

Itanagar : Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Biyuram Wahge has tested positive for Covid-19. Wahge, who also represents the Pakke Kesang assembly constituency of the state, took to social media on Wednesday to made public the information and said he has been following all instructions as advised by the doctors.

“On getting initial symptoms of COVID, I took the Rapid Antigen Test today for the safety and security of my family, friends and society as a whole, and I have tested positive for Covid-19 Wage said while adding that he is following all the necessary instruction advised by doctors,” Wahge said.

The BJP president also wrote in his post ” I request everyone who has been in close proximity to me in the past few days, to isolate themselves and get tested,” .

Meanwhile, Wahge is the 5th legislator from the state to test positive for Covid-19. Earlier state BJP general secretary and Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, education minister and Yachuli MLA Taba Tedir, Lekang MLA Jummon Ete Deori and Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma had also tested postive for Covid-19