Arunachal: BJP ST Morcha distributed facemask, hand gloves and sanitizers  

Naharlagun- The karyakartas of BJP ST Morcha of Naharlagun-Nirjuli Mandal unit today distributed facemask, hands gloves and sanitizers among the local residents of Polo colony and G Extension area of the township.

Around 1500 facemask, gloves were given to shopkeepers and sanitizers were distributed among the local residents, youths and commuters in the colony. They also created awareness on the constant use of facemask when one come out of own house for any purpose,

Naharlagun-Nirjuli Mandal President Lokam Peter, State secretary Romik Yali and Techi Ania among other address the gathering and urge upon all to maintain social distancing, maintain cleanliness around the place of work and at home so that no any types of disease takes place.