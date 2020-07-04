Arunachal: BJP Minority Morcha distributes Face Masks, Sanitizers in Gohpur Tinali

Itanagar: The Minority Morcha Capital District Itanagar of the BJP distributed 1500 face masks, 2000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Gohpur Tinali area, Itanagar.

The programme was part of the ongoing events to mark the completion of Modi 2.0 government and in its bid to help the frontline workers combat the COVID-19 crisis,

The distribution programme was graced by MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng cum BJP State Vice President Ojing Tasing.

Tarh Soping, President BJP Capital District, Taring Tiri State BJP Secretary, Beli Gadi State BJYM Vice President, Yorum Tari President Minority Morcha Capital District and State Minority Morcha office bearers were also present during the program.

“My request is that party workers get face covers made for themselves and distribute them. You should wear a face cover when you go out and even at home whenever possible,” Ojing Tasing said

While BJP Capital District President Tarh Soping also spoke on the need to express gratitude to those engaged in providing essential services.

“In these difficult times, it is our duty and responsibility to thank and encourage all those who are providing services to the society,” Soping said.