Arunachal: BJP candidate from Bhatt-Ganga demanded disqualification of JD(U) candidate on ground of double voter list.

ITANAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Zila Parishad candidate Techi Atum contesting from XI-Batt Ganga, Itanagar on Friday demanded to State Election Commission (SEC) for immediate disqualification of candidature of his rival Janata Dal (United) Taro Tagia on the ground of double electoral roll.

Addressing a press conference at press club, Atum said that if SEC fails to meet their demand, they would take the case to court and may go for democratic movements also if the demand is not meet.

Referring the 4th December, strong verbal objection was raised and also written objection was lodged against JD(U) candidate Taro Tagia to Returning Officer (RO) in-charge during the scrutiny and after the scrutiny regarding the former’s double electoral roll for more than one constituency.”

“It is appeared that the name Taro Tagia is listed in electoral roll of Chakhaso village at Sl NO-1 of House No E-1at part no.74/321 and also in XI-Batt Ganga Village ZP constituency”, he added stating that it is a violation of section 109 of Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act 1997 which says “no person shall entitled to be registered in the electoral rolls for more than one constituency”.

Hence, we oppose the candidature of Taro Tagia contesting from XI-Batt Ganga Village ZP constituency on the ground of double electoral roll, he said while demanding SEC for immediate announcement of former’s disqualification from the candidature.

Atum also informed that despite of the written objection submitted; the RO without giving any reason had accepted the nomination of Taro Tagia and demanded equal action as happened in some part of state with the candiaets having double voter list.

Blaming the RO for not conducting proper scrutiny, he demanded the SEC to setup Special Investigation Cell (IC) for investigation against the RO of illegal action and do needful action to rectify and allege such malpractice migh have been happened in this case. Also, demanded for suspension of RO before the conduct of election.

Further, he appealed to JD(U) candidate to surrender the candidature on moral ground if the allegation is true.