Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge inspects Seijosa-Pakke Kessang road

ITANAGAR: Pakke kessang local MLA and state BJP President Biyuram Wahge on Thursday inspected under construction 62 Kilometer Seijosa – Pakke kessang Road.

Wahge inform that once the road is completed it will be the lifeline for the thousand of people of Pakkekessang circle and other adjoining area with Seijosa and further journey to Assam and Capital complex in one end Bhalukpong on other end.

Though the formation cutting is almost at the verge of completion but it is advisable that no motor vehicle is allowed as the work is in full progress. Wahge said.

“I have instructed the official of PWD Pakke kessang division not to compromise the quality and take up the work in war footing before the onset of next monsoon” Wahge said adding that the piling works of few bridge and culverts are also in progress but there is lots to do and directed the officials to involve more man and machine so that important works in the component are done good weather smoothly.

Carpeting work in few kilometer of the stretch has also been seen and hope that the official oversee and monitor the work progress from time to time.

It is to mention that the road will connect NH-13 (Hoj-Nichipu) Trans Arunachal Highway in Pakke kessang circle at one end and Itakhola-Soibari on NH-52 in Sonitpur district in Assam, the portion of road in Assam side is also in full progress as per reliable sources.