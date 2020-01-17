Arunachal: Biyuram Wahge elected as new state BJP president

BIG BREAKING: Biyuram Wahge, MLA Pakke Kessang assembly constituency elected as new State BJP President of Arunachal Pradesh. Wahge is very sincere, dedicated and one of the senior most party member.

Talking to Arunachal24, Biyuram said , he will work on the party line ” Sab ka sath sab ka vikas”. Serving the people and ensuring their cooperation with the Pema Khandu government and Party workers is my top priority, he added.

Waiting for more update ………