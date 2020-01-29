Arunachal: Biyuam Wahge takes over as State BJP president from Tapir Gao

Itanagar

BJP MLA from Pakke Kesang Assembly Constituency Biyuram Wahge took charge of state BJP president from outgoing president Tapir Gao in a handing and taking over ceremony of the party held on Wednesday. Chief minister Pema Khandu, and Union minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju were also present on the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, new president Biyram emphasis the working of party leaders and karyakartas in team spirit. My appointment as state BJP President was due to my hard work done since last twenty years, said Biyuram.

“We have lots to do in time to come but it would only possible if all party leaders join hands together and shoulder the responsibility with a dedication and devotion for all round development of state, he added.

He said that don’t wait for result but work for the betterment of party, society, community, state and country and naturally there will a result which may the happiest moment for everyone.

He also appeal the party leaders and cadres to maintain team work, sincerity and discipline so that it may reflect the party slogan ‘ party with a difference’.

He also appeal the party leaders to bring any weakness of government in the proper platform so that it is resolved and amicably solved for a better future of the party and state development

Chief minister Pema Khandu while addressing the gathering said that the next five years is a challenging period and we need to work hard and set an example to others so that they can also follow the path.

Referring to his attendance in office, Khandu said I reach the office in time and requested the minister and others to work with sincerity, dedicatedly and properly with a responsibility with a Pan Arunachal vision.

Union Minister of state for Sports & Youths Affairs and Arunachal West MP Kiren Rijiju said that ” We are working on the roadmap of the development of state and it would be possible if all stakeholders join hands together and support the government for all round development of state”.

He said that there are hundreds of flagship scheme and centrally sponsored scheme has been implemented in the welfare of the people and this need to reached to the grassroots for which the party leaders need to work hard.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, BJP MLAs. BJP Organizing secretary Anant Mishra, District presidents, mandal presidents, state executive council members, former ministers former MLAs, former state presidents and several party leaders and karyakartas were present on the occasion.