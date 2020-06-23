Arunachal- Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch protest against China

Naharlagun- Joining the protest against china and its President Xi Jinping and burning of effigy continue in various parts of sate. In its protest today Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM) carries out protest against China and shouted slogans and burn the effigy of Chinese president at Papu Nallah market area on NH-415.

Addressing the gathering, BTSM former state President Gojum Mahi Nyodu said that “Arunachal Pradesh is integral part of India and we are very much Indian and we are Indian by blood”.

We cannot fight them in border being civilian but we can give them befitting reply by boycotting all types of Chinese items and also create awareness among all to do so and this way we can teach them a lesson. She said.

We heard that corona virus is generated from China due to which hole world is suffering today. Thousands of lives are losing day by day. And now they are attacking our soldiers for their selfish end for expansion of territory which we will not allow to do so and we will support our army when ever and wherever required. She observed.

She further appeal all section of society to boycott all types of Chinese items and urge upon all not to encourage anyone to use and buy any Chinese items in their daily use at the same time those person should also try to shift their requirement from Chinese items to locals which would encourage our economy. She added.

Several local leaders from various organisaiton, senior citizens, local businessmen, youths and students take part in the protest and burning of effigy of Chinese president.