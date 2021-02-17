Arunachal: Be alert.... Elephant Herd seen along Bhalukpong-Tippi-Jamiri road

BHALUKPONG- The Bhalukpong circle administration of West Kameng district has appeal the commuters travelling from Bhalukpong township toward Tippi and Jamiri and onward to remain alert and vigilant as elephant herd has been seen in several location.

The Elephant herd continue to walk through the corridor toward Dzeling between Bhalukpong-Tipi continuously for few days.

Bhalukpong EAC Topek Kakki inform over phone that the elephant herd of course are not harmful and they continue to walk in their own direction in groups, due to less volume of water flow in the river sometime the groups of elephant come across the river and may be a risky affairs for the commuters sometime.

To avoid any untoward incident it is better to remain alert and vigilant while traveling on the said stretch of road. EAC Said.

Advisory has been issued on several occasion but it is the commuters who has to remain alert while traveling on the road. EAC added.