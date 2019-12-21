Arunachal: Be alert......elephant herd on the move- forest department

Bhalukpong

Have you plan to travel through Bhalukpong-Tippi road, then be alert because herds of elephants have been spotted in this are….. this alert message has been issued by the forest department of West Kameng district.

In an order issued by DFO, Khellong Division on December 9 said that herds of elephant has been spotted in the Dczzeling area. People travelling on the road between Bhalukpong & Tippi are advised to remain alert. If in case an elephant is on the road, vehicles should be stopped at a safe distance and the elephant should be given time to pass in order to avoid any untoward accident.

Meanwhile, senior forest officer inform that the Bhalukpong area specially the Dczzeling area is an elephant corridor and sometime elephants pass through the said route to the nearby jungle and other parts.

The elephants occasionally passed from Doimara reserves forest to Pakke reserve forest via Dczzeling area in winter, they also sometime went down towards Kaziranga Reserve forest following the river route of Kameng toward Brahamaputra.

it is advisable to maintain alertness in winter specially after the harvest of crops and also on other occasion, another officer informed.