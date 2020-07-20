Arunachal: Banned pork seized and disposed off, DA appeals citizen to cooperate for safety of all

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng ): Taking serious note of the violation of District Administration’s recent order of banning selling of Pork in the market including prohibition of rearing of Pigs, a team of officials led by Sector Magistrate, Circle Officer, Pebika Lego with Senior Veterinary Officer, Dr. Tagum Tamut, Sub-Inspector, Tajing Jamoh raided and seized huge quantities of pork for sale from Balek Road on Friday last.

Informing about the seizure, Sr. Vety. Officer, Dr. Tamut said that, those seized porks were later disposed off. “However, the meat vendor was later let off with a verbal warning by magistrate with the condition that the vendor will not repeat the offence in near future.

The repeating of same offence may invite punitive action as per appropriate section of the law”, added Dr. Tamut as district veterinary department is doing its best to ensure safety of citizen by restricting or regulating selling of banned or unfit for human consumption meat. In an earlier similar checking, such actions were also initiated against meat vendors at GTC, area, Pasighat led by Dr T Tamut and Ms Oyi Tari, SI, Pasighat Police and her team.

The ban on sale of pork were necessitated following the confirmed cases of outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), a deadly viral disease of Swine/Pig, here at East Siang District and Papum Pare District of Arunachal Pradesh on 3rd week of April’ 2020 last.

To contain the further spreading of disease to other districts of the state, the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh has imposed a blanket ban on transportation of pigs and sale of pork in the state by Secretary, AH & Vety. Itanagar vide order no.AHV/D-cell/Misc-11/20-21, dtd. Ita. 29/04/2020 and by Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District, Pasighat, vide order no.J-4303/18-19/2032, dtd. Psg. 30/04/2020, respectively till further order.

The East Siang District Administration has once again appealed the denizens of d district to co-operate and abide by the order for the larger welfare and safety of all.