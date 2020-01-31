Arunachal: Bank strike hits banking service in Itanagar

Itanagar

The ongoing Bank strike carried out by the several bank employees union hits the banking services also in Itanagar with the rest of the country. With the two days strike the banks will re-open only on Feb 3 as February 2 being Sunday (holiday).

Employees of various banks of city today gathered at the SBI Regional office here at Bank Tinali and protest.

SBI Officers Association (SBIOA) Itanagar unit President Binju Karlo inform that ” we the striking employees were protesting the “anti-people banking reforms” and demanded 20 per cent pay hike, 5-day work in a week, improvement in pension and family pension schemes”. The wage revision for employees at public sector banks is pending since November 2017. She added.

K Tayeng, Regional Secretary , SBI SC & ST employees welfare association, said that there are several demands, including the merger of special allowance with basic pay, revision and updation of family pension, improvement in the family pension system, five-day banking, expeditious and early wage revision and settlement, allocation of staff welfare fund based on operating profits and exemption from income tax on retirement benefits without a ceiling.

SBI Staff Association, AGS, K S Payeng while said that union are demanding nothing other than which are genuine and legitimate for the welfare of the employees. Two years has passed but there is no positive reply due to adamant attitude of the IBA, we may continue our agitation in February and again in April for indefinite if our demands are not fulfilled. Payeng added.

Meanwhile the banking services including Cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance and loan disbursement operations in several public sector banks has been badly affected.