Arunachal: Bangladesh Army’s delegation visits Indian Army’s Aqua Nodal Centre in Along

ALONG- A delegation of two Army officers from Bangladesh visited the Army Aqua Nodal Centre at Bogdo village in Along, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh from 03-06 Feb 21 .

The delegation was given a warm welcome by the Indian Army and were briefed in detail about the White Water Rafting Node including the establishment of node, conduct of training, courses and other issues relating to the functioning of the Node.

The visit proved fruitful for the delegation as they were given exposure to the Aqua node and were satisfied with the support extended by the Indian Army which will facilitate them for setting up a similar adventure node in their country.

The visit highlights the friendly relations between the two nations and will go a long way in planning of joint adventure events in the future.