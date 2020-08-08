Arunachal: Bamang Felix visits upcoming Mega Food Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: Home Minister Bamang Felix alongwith official of home department today visited the site of Mega Food Park in Tarajuli area near Banderdewa circle of Papum Pare district.

Felix inspected the under construction road leading to the Mega Food park and other plantation activities which has been carried in the vicinity by the lead promoter of the Mega Food park under the banner of ‘Green Gold’.

Talking to the media there, Home Minster said that the Corona Pandemic has given us a lesion that we have work hard and during the pandemic lockdown everyone has tried and put out effort to plant fruits and vegetable and cultivate kitchen garden either in their resident terrace/roof or the land available in their campus.

It is a good habit but we in such a situation we have to move forward ahead with for economic sustainability which would help the family and community for the required food stuffs.

We can only sustain ourselves if we carry out our local products and local items for our daily use so that we does not have to depend from other and he emphasis for plantation of several plants for fruits and vegetable so that we can remain self dependent during such lockdown and also during otherwise. He emphasis ‘ vocal for local’ and atmnirvar bharat,

The upcoming mega food park will pave way for buy back of several food product and he urge upon the farmer to plant more such required food product so that they can also earn and use for their local consumption and also for local consumption.

The government is optimistic that the Mega food park come up timely and state government is supporting the project and the required support for the Mega food park will be given for timely completion of the project.

Lead Promoter Likha Maj while said that I am hopeful that the project come up and it help thousand of family as well as support the economic condition and also help to upgrade the economy of the state.