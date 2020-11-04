Arunachal: Bamang Felix inaugurates Borduria Police station in Tirap

ADVERTISEMENT

Borduria- The newly constructed Police station at Borduria in Tirap district was inaugurated here today by Home and Border Affairs, IPR, RD & PR Minister Bamang Felix in presence of civil and police officials. The police station has been constructed by PWD Department under SIDF fund of Rs, 1.5 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Felix said the tage of Arunachal as island of peace has to be bring back and we all have to do it unitedly.

Arunachal is one even I’d therw are hundreds of tribe and sub tribe, we have to shoulder our reaponaibikity with a dedication and sincerity so that our childrens can learn and do which would be for better development of state and cordi nation of people to people and tribes as a whole. Felix said.

All the memorandum will be considered and accordingly it will be informed. He said.

State govermwnt is working tirelessly for the people of state and everyone has a role to play and urhe upon all to work for the development of state. He said.

We should not do anything which may affect others. He added.

DGP R. P. Upadhyaya attended the function as guest of honour. Addressing the function Upadhyaya said that I have started the career as Additional SP Tirap and today attending the function as DGP is a wish and blessing of the masses. Such blessing need to be showered by the people to the police family. He said.

This month the police is celebrating the raising day and during this month several police station and fire station is being inaugurated and several other programmes are being held. Upadhyaya added.

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong in his address said that the establishment of Police station at Borduria will confidence among the general public of the area and circle. It will also make the law and order stronger on Joypur-Khonsa road.

He requested the Home Minister to provide fund for construction of staffs quarter and barracks for the police personnel.

He suggested for re-starting for establishment of salt producing unit in the area. SP Tirap K Riba,

MLA Chakat Aboh Wanglam Sawin, DIrector General of police RP Upadyaya, IGP H.G.S Dhaliwal, SP (SIC) M Harshavardhan, under Secretary (Home) Likha Sampu, Tirap Deputy Commissioner T Mize,, senior officers, GBs and public leaders of Borduria area and Tirap district among others were present on the occassion.

Earlier the team led by Home Minister Bamang Felix visited the memorial of Martyr Havalder Hangpan Dada in Borduria and paid respect and favorable tribute.

Felix also flagged off a water tanker procured under MLADF of Wanglin Lowangdong of 2019-20 financial year.

A memorandum has been submitted by public and Borduria Youth association (BYA) on the occassion which include.