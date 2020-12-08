Arunachal: Ballot paper for Panchayat, EVM for Municipal elections- SEC

ITANAGAR: The ballot paper will be used for Panchayat and EVM for the Municipal elections, informed The deputy secretary of state election commission (SEC) Habung Lampung. “the commission is all set to conduct Panchayat and Municipal elections on December 22. He informed.

“Everything is ready. All the officials are being properly trained. Ballot paper printing has also started,” said Habung Lampung. Further while sharing the details of the election process he said in many areas the candidates have been declared winner after the opponent either withdrew or in some cases no candidates turned up to file nomination.

“In Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) 5 candidates won unopposed out of 20 wards. Now 41 candidates are contesting for rest of wards.

At Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), 17 candidates are in fray for 8 wards. No one has withdrawn their candidature,”. out of 17, BJP and INC has 8 each and NPP has one candidate.

Lampung also informed that so far 97 ZPMs out of total 242 have won election without contest.

“In Kra Daadi all 9 ZPM won elections unopposed. Situation was the same for the 4 ZPM seat in Dibang Valley.

Also till now 1914 GPMs have been declared winner unopposed.

However, the figure is expected to rise and we will get a complete figure by tomorrow,” said deputy secretary Lampung.

Regarding Vijaynagar panchayat segment, he said the election has been kept in abeyance till further order.

“There was a possibility of a law and order problem due to which the SEC took the decision to postpone the election,” he added.