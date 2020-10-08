Arunachal: Balijan town reeling under drinking water crisis

Balijan: The Balijan town is reeling under drinking water crisis for last two days as the intake point of the water supply located in upstream of parvat river (Balijan) has been washed away on intervening night of October 6 last. The locals said.

Balijan, PHED section officer, Nabam Atung when contacted confirmed that the heavy downpour on October 6 night had badly affected the drinking water supply system for Balijan township. The inlet of the intake point located some 7 Kilometer above the upstream of parvat river (Balijan) in the mountain has been washed away.

Around 300 meter of GI pipe supply line of 150 mm dia has also been damaged and washed away in upstream, sadle has also been washed away. The 100 mm dia measuring around 150 meter of distribution line near Gai village has also been badly damaged.

We are trying to restore the distribution line within a week and accordingly we will try best effort to restore the inlet point near the intake point also in a week. He said.

The senior officers from the area including ADC Balijan has also inspected the damaged on Wednesday. We tried to inspect the damaged area on Tuesday but unable due to huge volume of water in the river. He said.

Meanwhile, the consumers of Gai village, Upper Tubung, Lower Tubung village, Balijan Nyishi village and Balijan hq will be affected and appeal the consumers to bear with the inconvenience caused during such time. The PHED officers said.