Arunachal Badminton  Academy launched

Itanagar

Arunachal Badminton academy (ABA)launched today at a simple ceremony here at MLA Cottage Badminton court premises in presence of sports personalities.

Addressing the gathering, National Coach (Junior & Sub-Junior) Badminton Association of India (BAI) Member Sanjay Mishra said that in my week long stay in Arunachal Pradesh ” I have found that there are huge potential and enthusiasm among the people and youths and budding talents but need proper training, guidance, suggestion and advice”.

Several state players have also tried their luck at national and international level but they fail to pass on to the upcoming generation who would be the future badminton players. It is an opportunity that state government is giving importance in sports and if good coach and trainers are available the players from state would get opportunity to get several laurel in all games and sporting events.

He said that the ABA would cater the needs of budding talents and potentials in the badminton stream and urge upon all badminton lovers and parents present to take the opportunity so that much desired players would be able to get opportunity in several events in sub junior and junior level competition at various level of state, region and country and also at international level.

He said that he has provided experience coach and technical to teach and give proper training to the budding talents of state, he also assured to visit state as and when required and can also visit for a week every quarterly to check the update of the upcoming budding sports personality from ABA.

Arunachal state badminton Association (ASBA) Secretary Bamang Tago said that there are several desired parents who wanted their ward to undergo training and coaching in badminton but due to lack of proper coach and technical our children has been facing acute problem and face difficulties in playing games outside state and country. However we have been achieve a milestone in badminton stream in last few years. However there is lots to be done. The upcoming Dorjee Khandu State badminton academy would also a milestone and the players from ABA would also get opportunity to get facilities in badminton games to bring laurel for state.

The registration of desired players are underway, there would be limited batch so any desired parents can take advantage of the opportunity. Initially the academy would trained the children from MLA Badminton Hall and other places would also be considered in time to come.

ASBA Jt Secreatry Tai Bagra among other also spoke on the occasion.