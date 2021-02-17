Arunachal: AYOF extends financial supports to fire victims of JNC campus

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to come in support of their fellow members, the Adi Young Officers Forum (AYOF) continuing its humanitarian gesture, extended a financial ex-gratia to the fire victims of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat campus wherein the houses of Enuk Libang, Assistant Professor and Takut Tamuk were gutted to ashes on Tuesday afternoon.

Both fire victims are employees of JNC Pasighat and are currently living in a makeshift camp near the river bank of Sibo Korong as per traditional system.

While visiting the fire affected family members, Chairman, AYOF, Pandov Perme, EAC said that everyone of us should be very cautious about fire safety management.

There is increasing aftermath of fire accidents in the Pasighat township area which needs to be addressed in order to avert such tragedies in future.

AYOF Chairman, Perme was accompanied by Dr Kayon Ratan, OMFS, Token Saring, Dy. SP, Anima Mize Panggeng, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer and Apilang Apum, Asst. Professor.

It is worth mentioning that the AYOF had also contributed Rs 1 Lakh for the Kaying fire victims wherein more than 50 houses were reduced to ashes last year.