Arunachal: AWKSU, WKIPS demand ban on issuance of ILP

Bomdila- Expressing serious concern over the increasing number of COVID cases in the state, the All West Kameng Students Union (AWKSU) and West Kameng Indigenous people society (WKIPS) have demanded an immediate ban on the issuance of ILP to outsiders.

“The state government has resumed issuing ILP to outsiders through online mode on July 7, which we strongly disagreed with,” it said, adding that in this time of crisis allowing outsiders to entry will into the district’s territory will put the whole population at risk.

In addition, the union also drew the attention of state government towards inordinate delay in completing the road widening of Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in west Kameng.

“The haphazard and random earth cutting by BRO to widen Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road is never-ending and blasting activities has also disrupted the power supply into the district.

The union alleged that the BRO has failed to complete this two-lane road widening project in stipulated time and delay in completing the work is causing untold hardships to commuters traveling through the route.

It also stated that owing to the failure of power supply, students often miss their online classes.