Arunachal Assembly Speaker P D Sona calls on Lok Sabha Speaker 

NEW DELHI- State Assembly Speaker P D Sona on Monday called on Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla in his office in Parliament House in New Delhi.

It was Sona’s first meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker after becoming the Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III.

Sona briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about CPA India Region Zone-III Conference to be held this year in Itanagar and invited him to attend the same as Chief Guest.

The Lok Sabha Speaker while extending his consent to grace the conference expressed his desire to also organize a conference for all MLAs of northeast states preferably at Guwahati in the month of April-May.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Speaker assured to extend all possible help for training and capacity building workshops for Members and officials of Arunachal Assembly.