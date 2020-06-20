Arunachal: Assam Rifles bust NSCN (KK) hideout  in Changlang

Itanagar- Troops of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Indian Army along with Arunachal Pradesh Police in an operation busted a hideout of NSCN(KK) near Jangji Havi in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Jun 18, said a defence press release.

According to press release, Based on the specific information, the joint team launched an operation in the area. During the course of the search, the team spotted a temporary hideout of the proscribed group. A detailed search of the hideout led to the recovery of one Point 22 Rifle, one 7.65 mm Pistol, 10 rounds of live ammunition and other warlike stores.

The recovered arms, ammunition and other stores have been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigations, said the release.