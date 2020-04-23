Arunachal: Assam Rifle recovers Ammunition in Tirap dist

Khonsa- Troops of Assam Rifles in an operation recovered large quantity of ammunition near Kunsa village of Tirap District in Arunachal Pradesh on April 21.

Based on a specific input regarding presence of a group of NSCN (K-YA) insurgents, the troops launched a swift operation in the area. During detailed search of the area, the troops recovered a cache of ammunition consisting of 170 rounds of AK 47 along with two magazines.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Khonsa Police Station for further investigations.