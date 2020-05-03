Arunachal: Assam Forest Officials Destroy Rubber Plantation in Taraso Circle

Taraso– Assam forest officials carried out eviction drive at Dulung-Ramghat village under Taraso circle of Papum Pare district this morning and illegally destroyed fencing of Rubber Plantation of a farmer.

Speaking to this daily Rome Mele , Circle Officer of Taraso informed that ” This morning Assam forest officials, Assam police and paramilitary forces led by DFO Biswanath with one JCB, one tractor and around 17 nos of four wheelers were enter the Village and destroy the rubber plantation of fencing Tana Tajum (farmer).

Highlighting the incidents CO Mele informed that recently on 25th of last Month he has received a complaint that there was forest clearances is going on at Dulung Ramghat Village and as per complaint we visited the area and also a prohibitory order was issued under section 133 against illegal jungle cutting considering sensitivity Assam Arunachal boundary Issue.

And today we found that Assam forest officials carried out evection drive at same place. As a Arunachaliee we Know that this part is comes under Arunachal Pradesh, whereas the Assam forest Claiming it is a parts Assam.

Regarding the forest clearance matter at this area, we met same Assam forest officers on 27th of last month and we clearly informed that area is comes under Taraso Circle of Arunachal Pradesh and we will take action if we found illegal.

But this morning we received a information that the Assam forest officials, Assam police and paramilitary forces along with JCB , Tractors and several vehicles reached at village.

We , along with SDPO Balijan rushed to the site and found that Assam forest officials damaged the fences of rubber plantation belongs to a private property, they also seizing timbers which were illegally cut down.

He informed that the timbers were already seized by Arunachal Pradesh government and cleared on Saturday.

It is primary responsibility of any government official to inform the counterpart official to intimate of any action against its people, which they didn’t follow, he said. Entering into Arunachal territory without proper athorization is uncalled and provocative, he added.

This is the second incident in Taraso Circle within few months. Recently Assam forest has obstructed PMGSY road construction in the same Circle and sized earth cutting machine and till today not return back.

Meanwhile Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara while condemning this incident said that It is unfortunate, at a time when the whole country, and even Assam and Arunachal, is surrounded by Covoravirus, we should be fighting against each other”

Stating that the land belongs to India, he further argued that every person whether from Assam or Arunachal should be allowed to reside at their current settlement.

Tara also said that the dispute case is with Supreme Court and that Assam should not challenge the Apex court by conducting such eviction.

He appealed the Assam government to stop such activities repeatedly and urged for putting priority on fight against Covid-19.