Arunachal-Assam boundary dispute: Video of Dollungmukh goes Viral

Itanagar

Boundary Dispute between Arunachal and Assam again reported from Dollungmukh, Kamle District of Arunachal Pradesh. A Video clip related to it goes viral in social media.

The admin of the video clip mentioned in the video text that ” Assam police want to close the road that use by commuters of Dollungmukh area even though they have illegally developed land on Arunachal side to open a police training centre. When Boundary dispute cases is pending in Supreme Court and SC directed both state to maintain status queues till SC deliver the verdict then why Assam Police is haunting our people of Dollungmukh. Such dictatorial attitude of Assam Police is not encourage able when people of both side are living in peace since time immemorial.

Video Clip goes viral

On the other hand the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), in a memorandum, informed the state home minister about Assam forest department (AFD) intruding into Dollungmukh area under Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The AFD officials entered Arunachal territory illegally on February 3 last and developed a land for construction of its training camp in violating prevailing status-quo, as the state boundary dispute case is sub-dice in Supreme Court of India. Such illegal encroachment and construction activity may serious threaten lives and property in Dollungmukh area, ANYA president Byabang Joram, VP Temi Pabo and GS Dr. Bengia Tada feared in the memorandum .

Thus, the ANYA urged him to appraise the counterpart for immediate stop the activities, file a case against the AFD for contempt of court by violating status-quo.

The All Nyishi Youth Association has also strongly condemned the incident and said that Assam has openly violated the Supreme Court’s ruling for status quo along the boundary.

Meanwhile, Considering the prevailing tension over the boundary dispute, the state Home department has reportedly deployed two battalions of the IRBn at Dollungmukh.